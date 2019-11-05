Anne Arundel Co. officer accused of hitting person with vehicle is suspended

A police officer in Maryland who's accused of hitting at least one person with his cruiser has been suspended.

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — A police officer in Maryland who’s accused of hitting at least one person with his cruiser has been suspended.

Anne Arundel County police say in a news release the officer responded Saturday night to a report of hundreds of people gathered in a parking lot in Laurel to watch vehicles perform racing maneuvers. The news release says the officer pulled into the crowd and struck at least one person, causing minor injuries.

News outlets report the officer won’t be identified unless charges are filed. Police say the incident is currently under investigation.

Anne Arundel County fire Capt. Russ Davies says no emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene.

