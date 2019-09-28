Woman charged with manslaughter after motorcyclist killed in Anne Arundel Co. crash

Police said the driver of a box truck involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday night is facing manslaughter charges.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday night in Odenton, Maryland, and police said the driver of a box truck involved in the fatal collision is facing manslaughter charges.

Kayla Nicole Joy, 21, of Odenton, is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter by motor vehicle and driving while impaired, Anne Arundel County police said in a news release Saturday.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, police said Joy failed to yield right of way to the oncoming motorcyclist traveling northbound on Maryland Route 175/Annapolis Road, near Berger Street, in the area of a U-Haul storefront. Joy was in a GMC box truck, pulling out of an adjacent parking lot.

Police said she was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The motorcyclist died on the scene; police have identified him as Ian Gregory Vangenderen, 23, of Odenton.

Joy was not injured and stayed on the scene, police said.

Below is a map of the area of the crash.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.