Md. man pleads guilty to killing uncle with household items

A Glen Burnie, Maryland, man was sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to killing his uncle.

Devin Peele, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with all but 25 years suspended.

The attack happened on Aug. 15, 2018, at the home Peele and his uncle shared, according to a news release from the office of the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney.

Police were called to the home by a witness who saw the assault in progress, and when they arrived the victim, Stephen Peele, was found underneath a refrigerator, lying in a pool of blood.

The only other person at home was Devin Peele.

He told police that the two had gotten into an argument that turned physical. After punching his uncle, Devin Peele told police he threw a dumbbell, vase, and then a microwave at his uncle, before turning over the refrigerator on to the victim, who was on the ground.

Devin Peele was diagnosed with various mental health issues, according to the release. The court recommended he receive psychiatric treatment during his sentence.

State’s attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement he “could have walked away several times from this attack, he knew what he was doing was wrong at the time, but chose to continue his vicious assault against his uncle.”

