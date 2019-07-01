202
Victim, suspect identified in Md. fatal hit-and-run crash

By Rick Massimo July 1, 2019 11:26 am
The police have identified the man who was killed while changing a tire on the side of Maryland Route 295 in Anne Arundel County on Sunday evening, and the driver who they say hit him and drove away.

In a statement Monday, Maryland State Police said that Stuart Johnson, 41, of Baltimore, was struck while changing a tire on a bus on northbound 295, north of Maryland Route 100, at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He worked for a roadside assistance company, the police said.

The Lexus that hit him drove away, police said, but a witness followed it while keeping the police posted. The Lexus became disabled on northbound 295 at I-195, and the driver — whom police identified as 23-year-old Brittany Walton of Hanover, Maryland — ran into the woods.

She was apprehended in the woods and taken to the state police’s Glen Burnie Barrack for questioning. Walton was arrested when the police found out she was wanted on warrants from Baltimore charging her with fourth-degree burglary and animal cruelty.

The crash is still being investigated, and the police and state’s attorney’s office are still discussing charges relating to the crash.

Bus passengers had already been transferred to another bus and had left before the crash, police said.

