One dead, one in custody after possible hit and run on BW Parkway

By H.J. Mai June 30, 2019 10:22 pm 06/30/2019 10:22pm
One person is dead and another one is being questioned by Maryland State Police after a fatal crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County.

Police responded to a reported crash on northbound Maryland Route 295, north of Route 100, shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Based on preliminary findings, an individual was struck by a passing vehicle while changing a flat tire on the right shoulder. The person struck by the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle striking the individual did not stop and left the scene, police said.

Witnesses followed the suspected hit and run vehicle while provided information to police, according to news release.

The suspected hit and run driver reportedly stopped the car and tried to run, but officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the Anne Arundel County Police Department caught the individual.

The unidentified suspect was transported Glen Burnie Barrack for questioning.

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News baltimore washington parkway fatal crash H.J. Mai Latest News Local News Maryland News maryland state police possible hit and run
