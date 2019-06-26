202
Bill introduced in Congress to establish memorial for fallen journalists

By Dick Uliano June 26, 2019 9:25 pm 06/26/2019 09:25pm
FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of the Capital Gazette near the scene of a shooting at the newspaper's office in Annapolis, Md. At a time when journalists are being branded “the enemy of the people,” staff members at the Capital Gazette newspaper are feeling renewed appreciation in their community, a year after a gunman went on a newsroom rampage that left five of their colleagues dead. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

As the nation prepares to remember the Capital Gazette shooting one year ago, there’s a move in Congress to memorialize journalists’ lives lost while reporting the news.

Bills have been introduced in the House and Senate to allow a permanent memorial in D.C. dedicated to fallen journalists.

“This is in no way a political statement. We want bipartisan support — Democrats and Republicans coming together to recognize something that is so vital,” said David Dreier, chairman of Tribune Publishing Company and chair of the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation.

The legislation would authorize the memorial on federal land in D.C. Supporters say private funds would be used to build it.

Recalling the horrific attack at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Democratic Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin is co-sponsor of the bill.

“We will never forget the five [people] who died on that day and what they did,” Cardin said. “This memorial will give us a chance to redouble our efforts to understand how important freedom of press is to our democratic system and around the world,” he said.

Supporters say if the bill passes, if could take seven years or more to see the project through to completion.

