Annapolis rapper Tre da Kid identified as man killed in Friday shooting

By Zeke Hartner June 8, 2019 11:27 am 06/08/2019 11:27am
A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Annapolis, Maryland while inside a vehicle on Friday, according to police.

The shooting took place around 9 p.m. on Forest Drive Near Newtowne Drive, Annapolis police said.

Responding to reports of shots fired, officers found Edward Montre Seay of Chester, Maryland, dead of gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle.

Multiple news agencies have reported that Seay was a prominent rapper in Annapolis known as Tre da Kid.

Police are calling the search for a suspect and motive for the homicide an “active and fluid investigation.”

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

annapolis shooting Anne Arundel County, MD News crime homicide Local News Maryland News
