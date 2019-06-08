Annapolis rapper Tre da Kid identified as man killed in Friday shooting

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Annapolis while inside a vehicle on Friday, according to police. Police are calling the search for a suspect and motive for the homicide an "active and fluid investigation."

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Annapolis, Maryland while inside a vehicle on Friday, according to police.

The shooting took place around 9 p.m. on Forest Drive Near Newtowne Drive, Annapolis police said.

Responding to reports of shots fired, officers found Edward Montre Seay of Chester, Maryland, dead of gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle.

Multiple news agencies have reported that Seay was a prominent rapper in Annapolis known as Tre da Kid.

