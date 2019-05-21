Blue Angels to fly so there are traffic changes in Annapolis and Eastport

The Blue Angels will be practicing in Annapolis, and that means a change for traffic.

Drivers in Annapolis, Maryland will find the Md. 450/Naval Academy Bridge over the Severn River closed to all traffic from 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The closure, which includes bicycle and pedestrian traffic, is due to the Blue Angels flight demonstration.

The Blue Angels will perform as part of Commissioning Week at the Naval Academy.

The Blue Angels will practice circle and arrival maneuvers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Blue Angels will show off their Navy-trained flying skills during a 2 p.m. choreographed show Tuesday and Wednesday. The events are free at the Naval Academy and include a 45-minute narrated air show.

Parking is $5 for cars and $10 for RVs at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. There are restrictions as to what you can bring. See the full list.

Viewing areas at the Naval Academy grounds include Ingram Field, portions of Farragut Field and Hospital Point. Pedestrians can walk through gates 1, 3 and 8 at the academy.

Because of the practice and shows, there are parking restrictions in Eastport.

Parking along Chesapeake Avenue will be restricted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for non-residents, and there will be a no parking area between 1st and 6th streets in Eastport on the outbound lanes.

Annapolis said the restrictions are needed because Chesapeake Avenue is not wide enough should emergency vehicles need to use it.

Drivers will see signs in the area, and police will assist with parking enforcement.

