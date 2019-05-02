2 Annapolis businesses most recent victims in fraudulent credit card scam

Two Annapolis businesses that sell construction equipment were recently targeted by scammers using fraudulent credit cards to make expensive purchases that leave the businesses to foot the bill.

Annapolis police warned that the thief — or thieves — is using skimmed credit cards and matching fake ID’s that appear to be legitimate. When the charges are disputed, the credit card companies refuse to pay for the fraudulent purchases and the companies are left eating the loss of the equipment.

The Capital Gazette reports that police believe the thieves have also struck several times in Northern Virginia and Prince George’s County.

The thieves drove cars rented using fraudulent credit cards and driver’s licenses, according to police.

Police said if store owners doubt the legitimacy of a payment they should request two forms of identification before continuing with the transaction.

Annapolis police posted surveillance footage of a suspect making a fraudulent purchase.

