Anne Arundel Co. police search for man in attempted sexual assault of jogger

SEVERN, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a man accused of attempted sexual assault and robbery in Severn, Maryland.

The attack happened around 7:35 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Indian Drive and Candlewick Court Sunday.

Police said a woman was jogging when she was approached by a man who tried to strike up a conversation with her. According to police, she kept jogging, but the suspect attempted to sexually assault her.

The two struggled, and as the woman yelled for help, police said the man snatched her headphones and ran off. The 6-foot tall man is described as wearing dark clothes at the time of the attack.

Police have also released a sketch and are asking for anyone with information to come forward. Call the Criminal Investigation Division 24-hour tip line at 410-222-4700, if you know anything.

