Bus accident on BW Parkway causes injuries, severe delays

WASHINGTON — A bus accident on Sunday morning led to numerous injuries and caused serious delays on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Anne Arundel County fire officials received a call about a bus careening off the parkway’s southbound lane before the interchange with Route 32 at Annapolis Junction, Maryland.

Fourteen people were being treated for injuries, Captain Russ Davies of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department told WTOP.

Twelve people were transported to area hospitals, including three men to a shock trauma center with serious injuries. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

While Davies said none of the injuries were serious enough to require a medical airlift, specialty ground units are on site to handle the number of injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

