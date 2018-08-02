2 killed in single-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel Co.

Two men were killed when the car they were in crashed in the woods off an exit ramp in Anne Arundel County.

WASHINGTON — Two men were killed when the car they were in crashed in the woods off an exit ramp in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the area westbound of U.S. 50 and Md. 424 in the Davidsonville exit ramp.

Maryland State police said that 22-year-old driver Dustin Smith and 24-year-old passenger Ryan Weibley, both of Edgewater, Maryland, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said in a news release that some 10 minutes before the crash, the white Honda Civic the men were in was traveling at high speed and passed an unmarked patrol car on U.S. 50.

The trooper activated emergency equipment and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but lost sight of the car.

Moments later police at Glen Burnie received a report of a crash off the exit ramp on Md. 424, which police believe is the car driven by Smith.

