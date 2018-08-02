202
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » 2 killed in single-vehicle…

2 killed in single-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel Co.

By Abigail Constantino August 27, 2018 4:33 am 08/27/2018 04:33am
4 Shares

WASHINGTON — Two men were killed when the car they were in crashed in the woods off an exit ramp in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the area westbound of U.S. 50 and Md. 424 in the Davidsonville exit ramp.

Maryland State police said that 22-year-old driver Dustin Smith and 24-year-old passenger Ryan Weibley, both of Edgewater, Maryland, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said in a news release that some 10 minutes before the crash, the white Honda Civic the men were in was traveling at high speed and passed an unmarked patrol car on U.S. 50.

The trooper activated emergency equipment and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but lost sight of the car.

Moments later police at Glen Burnie received a report of a crash off the exit ramp on Md. 424, which police believe is the car driven by Smith.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Abigail Constantino Anne Arundel County, MD News honda civic Local News Maryland News single-vehicle crash
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500