Four more belugas arrive at Chicago aquarium from shuttered Canadian theme park

CHICAGO (AP) — Four more belugas have arrived at a Chicago aquarium as part of a plan to move Canada’s…

CHICAGO (AP) — Four more belugas have arrived at a Chicago aquarium as part of a plan to move Canada’s last remaining captive whales from a shuttered theme park to aquariums in the United States and Spain.

The four whales, named Caspian, Peekachu, Rain and Secord, were the second group of belugas sent to Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium from Marineland, in Ontario near Niagara Falls, after an initial four arrived in July.

They are among a total of 30 whales and four dolphins that will be transported from Marineland after the Canadian government approved of the rescue plan, which might have saved them from mass euthanasia.

Marineland announced in early 2023 that it was for sale and closed to the public in late summer 2024. Twenty whales — 19 belugas and one killer whale — have died at Marineland since 2019, according to provincial government data obtained through freedom-of-information laws and official statements.

As part of the rescue efforts, the whales have been making their international trips in custom-built slings and temperature-controlled transport containers. A team of experts flew to Canada to meet the whales’ previous caretakers months prior and pored over years of their health records in preparation for the trip.

“This is a very complex and unprecedented rescue effort. This has never been done before,” said Charlie Jacobsma, the director of animal behavior and training at the Shedd Aquarium.

The new arrivals first interacted with other whales already at the aquarium through gates to find the best aquatic roommates, he said. The whales for now live in the same space as three other belugas, and they trade “signs of affiliation” and sounds with each other.

“Belugas are very social animals,” he said. “It was really special to be able to see some of our animals pairing up with these new animals.”

Dr. Karisa Tang, Shedd’s lead veterinarian, said all the belugas are taking the adjustment to their new home “day by day.”

Tang said the whales are monitored “hour by hour, minute by minute,” including their food intake, interactions with other animals and signs of their mood, like “relaxed swimming.” Caretakers look for signs of soreness or bruises on their bodies.

Belugas have “great personalities” and expressive faces, she said.

“Every single day it is an absolute joy to work with belugas,” she added. “There’s something about them that seems magical.”

Under the plan, the belugas and dolphins are being relocated to five marine parks: Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, SeaWorld locations in San Antonio and San Diego, and Oceanografic Valencia.

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