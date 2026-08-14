San Diego man pleads guilty to kicking protected sea lion in an attack caught on video

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego man pleaded guilty to a federal charge after he was caught on video…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego man pleaded guilty to a federal charge after he was caught on video kicking and chasing a protected sea lion at a local beach.

Tyler Muehl, an 18-year-old from the upscale neighborhood of La Jolla, pleaded guilty Thursday to violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act when he repeatedly kicked the animal as it tried to get away on July 22 at La Jolla Cove beach, U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon said in a statement.

The video, which went viral, shows Muehl throwing kicks at the sea lion that was sitting on a sea wall as at least one other person can be heard laughing in the background. Muehl follows the sea lion, throwing more kicks at it as it tries to scoot away before the video ends.

Muehl admitted that he kicked at the sea lion four times and landed at least two kicks on the animal, federal prosecutors said.

As part of his plea agreement, Muehl also acknowledged that a video capturing the attack was a fair and accurate recording of what occurred, they said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s guidelines say people should stay at least 50 feet (15 meters) away from sea lions, seals and other species protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

“Intentionally striking or kicking a marine mammal is not only illegal — it is dangerous for the well-being of the animal,” said Eric Morgan, an official with the NOAA-Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement West Coast Division, which investigated the case.

Muehl faces up to a year in prison and a fine of $100,000 when he’s sentenced Oct. 20.

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