Corgis run, bark and sniff their way to glory at a growing international race

Ninety-four dogs took part in the main running event, competing in qualifiers, semifinals and the final.

A corgi dog participates in a fashion show during a international event Corgi Race Vilnius 2026 in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis A corgi dog participates in a fashion show during a international event Corgi Race Vilnius 2026 in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis A corgi dog participates in a fashion show during a international event Corgi Race Vilnius 2026 in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis A corgi dog participates in a fashion show during a international event Corgi Race Vilnius 2026 in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis A corgi dog participates in a fashion show during a international event Corgi Race Vilnius 2026 in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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A corgi dog participates in a fashion show during a international event Corgi Race Vilnius 2026 in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) A corgi dog participates in a fashion show during a international event Corgi Race Vilnius 2026 in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — It’s not all about short-legged speed when 150 corgis gather for an international race celebrating the little dogs. There’s a costume parade, the “smartest nose,” and — of course — the loudest bark.

The fifth Corgi Race Vilnius drew dogs and their owners to the Lithuanian capital’s Vingis park on Saturday for what organizers said was the biggest edition yet. There were competitors from Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Estonia, Germany, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, the United States and Britain — the country most closely associated with the breed, famously a favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“In the first year, we gathered 40 corgis from one city. This year, it’s 150 from nine countries, and for the first time we have a participant from the place where the breed originated,” organizer Edvinas Miskas said.

“We call Vilnius the European capital of corgis, and when people from the breed’s homeland start coming to us rather than the other way around, that title begins to sound a little more serious.”

Ninety-four dogs took part in the main running event, competing in qualifiers, semifinals and the final.

In the final, which pitted corgis against each other over 25 meters (82 feet), the winner was American competitor GG, short for Gustave the Girl Dog. Another U.S. entrant, Mr. Corgington, finished a close second. Lithuania’s own Moka, a two-time former champion, was third.

But much of the program dispensed with speed to explore the other skills of the dogs — and their owners.

There was a costume parade featuring 38 corgis in diverse outfits including a dinosaur suit, a dress and doggy sports gear. Amigo swept both the four-judge jury and the public Facebook vote for a flawless costume entry with a knight-like look.

In the “smartest nose” challenge, dogs searched for hidden treats. Latvian corgis Tora and Rusty shared the win.

And then there was the loudest bark competition. The first British competitor, 12-year-old Pembroke Welsh corgi Duke from Sedbergh in northwest England, didn’t participate in the main race because of his stately age but was a hopeful in the barking stakes after, as his owner put it, training for his whole life.

It was Mr. Corgington who won the loudest bark contest, though.

He was one of the most traveled competitors. The final race offered him a rematch after he finished second against GG at a major race at Emerald Downs in Auburn, Washington — her second consecutive win there.

Half of the corgis registered in Vilnius this year were taking part for the first time. But six veterans — costume winner Amigo, Foksas, Foksis, Madeira, Bulka and Dziugas — have attended every edition.

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