Red Robin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its first quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The casual restaurant chain posted revenue of $378.3 million in the period.

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