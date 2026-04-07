Expect to see black bears in Maryland as they wake up hungry after winter nap

Maryland's Department of Natural Resources shares black bear safety tips as the creatures emerge for spring.

Elden, a black bear that's twice been captured and relocated away from the suburbs, has been honored by the town of Herndon, Virginia, with his very own day. (Courtesy Herndon Police Department) Elden, a black bear that's twice been captured and relocated away from the suburbs, has been honored by the town of Herndon, Virginia, with his very own day. (Courtesy Herndon Police Department) They have been taking a long winter nap, and Maryland’s black bears are waking up hungry.

That’s why Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources is urging people to keep bears in mind as residents spend more time outdoors as the weather gets warmer.

First and foremost, said Jonathan Trudeau, the game mammal section leader for Maryland’s DNR Wildlife and Heritage Service, people should remember that black bears are powerful wild animals capable of moving fast, up to 35 miles per hour when motivated.

“So no matter how cute and cuddly they might appear, it’s important to ensure that if you see one, you give it plenty of space,” Trudeau said.

It has become increasingly common to see black bears heading into suburban areas as they emerge from their winter rest, a period biologists call torpor, Trudeau said. “Our black bear population is growing. It’s expanding, and our neighboring states are seeing similar expansion and growth in their black bear populations,” he said.

The bears have also learned to navigate what Trudeau called “green corridors” of parkland in suburban areas that provide cover and access to water. Increasingly, he said, the bears appear to be on the move at night. “It seems like some of these bears are starting to learn how to move through some of these more suburban, urbanized landscapes,” Trudeau said.

That means it’s more likely for humans to have contact with the big, hungry bears this time of year.

To avoid attracting bears to your yard, Trudeau said one of the first steps is to remove bird feeders. “Your birds don’t need it right now. They don’t need that bird seed, but a bear can get a lot of calories from that really quickly, and they remember where they got that food, so they’ll continuously come back,” he said.

Another thing homeowners should do is keep their grills clean. Lingering food odors from past cookouts can draw bears into backyards, Trudeau said.

“If you look at a bear, you look at how big their head is, they have itty-bitty, little teeny eyes,” Trudeau said. But like dogs, they have an exceptionally keen sense of smell.

If you spot bears when outdoors, appreciate the sighting — again, from a distance, Trudeau said. Most people don’t get to see them in the wild. “Only something like 10 or 12% of our residents have ever seen a bear. So enjoy that encounter. But again, respect that bear’s distance” he said.

If you find yourself closer than you would like, say on a trail, and you suddenly discover a bear, make your presence known, but remain calm, Trudeau said. “If it’s walking toward you, you just walk backward as slowly as you can.”

Because black bears tend to be more skittish than brown bears found out West, Trudeau said that making noise could scare them off. “If you have a whistle, blow your whistle,” loud noises, tend to deter them, he said.

Marylanders may recall a young black bear that drew attention across the D.C region last year. First captured in a Prince George’s County backyard on Memorial Day, the young male was relocated to a more suitable space in Western Maryland.

But that bear apparently didn’t enjoy the move and eventually made his way to Herndon, Virginia. Residents there nicknamed him Elden, after the street where he lingered. The bear was later tranquilized again and moved to an undisclosed location in Virginia.

One last reminder, Trudeau said, involves patio furniture cushions or hot tub covers. Bears may tear into them not out of vandalism but because those items emit scents similar to ant colonies, a natural source of food for the creatures. “So bears trying to tear into that stuff,” he said, believe they are “going to get a nice meal of ants.”

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