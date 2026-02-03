Wildlife officials warn against feeding animals during cold weather

If you're wondering whether you should feed the wild animals you see wandering over the crusty snow in your yard, the answer is no.

“Folks often feel a need to do something to support the wildlife,” John Burke, natural resources branch manager with the Fairfax County Park Authority, told WTOP. “(But) keep in mind that all of these critters are well adapted to survive in the conditions that we’re experiencing now, and sometimes much colder.”

Many mammals rely on fat reserves to keep themselves warm and sustain them through the winter.

“We might pack on a few pounds during the holidays; mammals do the same thing ahead of time,” Burke said.

Deer can make do by eating some pretty boring meals.

“They can survive well off of the types of plants that we find in this area that you may not consider to be particularly nourishing: twigs, bit of branches, things like that,” Burke said.

As for gray squirrels, they hide food in many places, not just on the ground.

“They’ll also huddle up, slow down, not spend a lot of time expending energy; and in some cases, gather communally in their dens or dreys to keep each other warm,” Burke said.

It’s not necessary to put out bird feeders in the winter, but if you must, Burke said the feeders need to be well kept.

“It’s really important that seed be kept clean, and that the bird feeders are cleaned once every couple of weeks with a 10% bleach solution,” he said.

Burke strongly discouraged anyone from feeding wild animals and pointed out that it’s illegal in many places.

“It can help spread diseases. It can get these animals used to being around people which can sometimes be dangerous, and generally because these animals can fend for themselves during the winter and survive quite well,” he said.

Bottom line: if you’re worried about the creatures outside your window, Burke said, don’t be.

“There’s really nothing we need to be doing, just observing and enjoying their presence. We should be seeing a lot more activity here come spring,” he said.

