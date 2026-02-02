‘In Phil we trust’: DC’s weather forecasting rodent makes Groundhog Day prediction

This Groundhog Day, D.C.'s very own weather forecasting groundhog made a prediction amid a frozen city filled and chilly residents hoping for a little warmth.

This Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter. Meanwhile in D.C.’s Dupont Circle, the city’s own weather forecasting groundhog made a prediction amid a frozen city filled with “snowcrete” and chilly residents hoping for a little warmth.

Some bad news came from the lifeless, taxidermic rodent Potomac Phil early Monday morning.

“I’ve been instructed which scroll to read for Potomac Phil’s weather and political predictions. Potomac Phil saw his shadow, so six more weeks of winter and six more months of political gridlock,” said Will Stephens, a board member of the Dupont Festival who helped organize the polka jam filled event.

Even though it was not the news everyone was hoping to hear, dozens stood by and shivered to hear what the little stuffed mammal had to say.

“I’m not going to lie, kind of a bummer this year,” Sam Edelstein told WTOP. “Kind of bummed about six more weeks of winter, but in Phil we trust, and I believe him, with all this snow.”

This was his fourth time coming to the early February celebration.

“It’s so fun,” he said. “There’s so many things going on in the world and in D.C., and this is just a reminder the importance of community and tradition and it’s just a really special day to be out here.”

The forecast came more than a week after a winter storm brought snow and sleet to the D.C. area — much of which is sticking around due to lingering frigid temperatures.

“I think everyone was showing up because they were hoping that this, what are we calling it, ‘snowcrete,’ would melt soon, but Potomac Phil has dashed our hopes and dreams,” Libby Norwood said.

Some even ran for distance, with the route resembling the shape of the event’s signature top hat, hoping it would be good mojo.

“We ran a 5K and then we came out to see Potomac Phil,” Emma Israel said. “I was hoping for more spring, but here we are.”

Afterward the crowd sipped coffee and grabbed selfies with the famous stuffed groundhog.

“I predicted that this is going to be one of our smaller crowds, given the weather and a Monday morning, but it was an amazing crowd,” Stephens said. “I think people just, especially these days, want some time to get together and maybe be silly and get distracted for a few minutes before the workweek starts.”

For the 15th year in a row, Potomac Phil predicted another six months of political gridlock.

“Potomac Phil is getting a little bit bitter, it sounds like, in his old age,” Norwood said.

