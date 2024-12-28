From ‘pandapalooza’ to a history-making dog, WTOP looks at the top animal stories of 2024

From a new chapter to D.C.’s giant panda story to agile canines making history and a dog and cat’s amazing story of survival, there were some memorable moments involving animals in 2024. Here's a look back.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Animals making news in the DC-area in 2024

From a new chapter to D.C.’s giant panda story to agile canines making history and a dog and cat’s amazing story of survival, there were some memorable moments involving animals in 2024. WTOP is looking back at a few of the animal stories that you were talking about this year.

DC one step closer to having an official amphibian

The District of Columbia has many official things, such as its official music, go-go, or its official flower, the “American Beauty” rose. And, of course, don’t forget its official bird, the American Wood Thrush.

In September, students from the District’s Powell Elementary School made their case to the city council to add an official amphibian to the list, the red-backed salamander.

“Salamanders help address one of D.C.’s worst problems: mosquitoes,” said 9-year-old Shula Teutsch during a Sept. 18 council meeting.

Council President Phil Mendelson asked why the salamander should get the official title over the red-spotted newt.

“I have never seen an eastern spotted newt,” fourth grader Max Girshick replied.

The class may be close to a victory with their quest, thanks to the Red-backed Salamander Official State Amphibian Designation Act of 2024. The measure moved out of the council in November and is in congressional review.

WTOP’s 2024 in Review:

Bald eagle flies again after being struck by a car

Back in March, first responders called to a collision involving a car in Calvert County, Maryland, found themselves responding to not your run-of-the-mill, typical rescue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an eagle had landed in the grill of a car. Animal control officers responding to the incident freed the bird and an examination later determined the eagle was not hurt.

While the bird would “fly like an eagle” once again after the rescue, it left the motorist with an interesting story for the car insurance agent.

Black bear brings Arlington neighborhood together

In May, a black bear out for a stroll got the attention of many as it wandered through several neighborhoods in Arlington, Virginia, sniffing trash cans before continuing on its way.

Resident Charlie Stuart-King, who caught the visitor on cameras, described the bear at the time as “chill.”

“It’s just about the most exciting thing since the solar eclipse,” he told WTOP.

The long wait for fur-ever home comes to dog in Arlington

They say every dog has its day, and for Nekoosa that day would come 362 days after she was put up for adoption by the Animal Welfare League of Arlington in Virginia.

The 8- or 9-year-old dog loved people, but she didn’t love other dogs.

“Sometimes, there’s grumpy old men or ladies, sometimes there’s grumpy old dogs too,” AWLA spokesperson Chelsea Jones said.

Those at the shelter were shocked no one wanted to take Nekoosa home, but thanks to a Facebook post shared by WTOP’s weather forecaster Lauryn Ricketts, an adopter came forward.

Now, Nekoosa is living it up at her fur-ever home.

Dog and cat rescued days apart after home explosion

It seemed both a cat and a dog had nine lives when both survived a home explosion in Haymarket.

In addition to losing their belongings when their home exploded, a Haymarket family was mourning their dog and two cats who didn’t make it out of the home in time.

Then, a miracle.

The family’s rescue dog, Brandy, was heard barking in the rubble six days after the blast. Days after celebrating the reunion, the family found another reason to rejoice after Luna the cat was discovered.

Agile Maryland pup pivots into Westminster history

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Maryland Border Collie mix 'Nimble' steals the show at Westminster's dog agility competition 2

Since the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show added the agility competition, the winner had been only purebred border collies.

But Nimble, a 6-year-dog from Ellicott City, Maryland, showed a little papillon in the mix can go a long way.

Nimble bested dozens of other dogs with a flawless run of the course in 28.76 seconds.

“I am so thrilled that my dog was able to wow the crowd in New York, and I was able to bring home the big prize back to Maryland,” dog mom and trainer Cynthia Hornor said.

Now, Nimble isn’t the only winner of the competition in the family. Her brother Truant, a purebred border collie, won the competition last year.

‘Panda-monium’ returns to DC

In November of 2023, the D.C. region watched in despair as its panda celebrities Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji left the National Zoo for China.

But, this year, spirits were lifted when the Panda Express returned after a new deal between the United States and China.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. 2 giant pandas arrive at Smithsonian National Zoo in DC after long trip from China

Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao arrived in November and their arrival was a spectacle, as helicopters followed the police-guided motorcade into town from Dulles International Airport. Panda fans lined the streets yelling, “Welcome Pandas!” as the FedEx truck carrying the two turned into the zoo.

The 3-year-old pandas are still acclimating to their new home and the public will get to see them at the zoo’s panda house starting in January.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.