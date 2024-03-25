Not all springtime allergy sufferers have two legs

A Maryland veterinarian says animals manifest their reaction to allergens differently. Here's how to recognize symptoms of an allergic reaction in your pet.

For springtime allergy sufferers, this time of the year can be a dog. And the same allergens that affect people can be a bear on four-legged friends and family members.

Dr. Erin Aufox, a veterinary dermatologist at Veterinary Referral Associates in Gaithersburg, Maryland, said there’s a rise in cases of pets experiencing allergies.

“Our pets are definitely having problems already,” Aufox said.

While cats can sometimes get asthma due to allergies, Aufox said most dogs and cats don’t cough and sneeze when pollen, mold and other allergens affect them.

“Some of the common symptoms — we’ll see an animals would be itching and scratching and licking, rubbing their body, shaking their head, especially if they have an ear infection. They can also get secondary skin infections from allergies,” Aufox said.

Pets with hair loss, red bumps, conjunctivitis, a bad smell or a flaking coat can also be coping with an allergic reaction.

Like humans, Aufox said environmental allergies from ragweed and birch tree pollen are big culprits for pet allergies this time of year. She also said many pet owners don’t realize that dust and mold in homes are one of the biggest problems for animals.

“People forget about indoor allergens but those are actually pretty major for our pets as well,” Aufox said.

For mild allergies, Aufox said baths and fish oil can help some pets. But if you see irritated skin or your animal seems to be struggling, she recommends a trip to the vet.

“We would do an allergy work-up, if we can, so trying to figure out what type of allergy they have and targeting that specifically,” she said.

Sometimes, food allergies can also be to blame, as well as allergic reactions to parasites, such as fleas. Aufox recommends keeping pets current on flea and tick medications.

She said allergy medication and anti-itch medications can not only ease symptoms, but also prevent secondary bacterial infections incurred from scratching.

Aufox said doctors can also set up a game plan for pets that can be put into action right before allergy season begins.

“A lot of our pets are affected year-round, but certainly, we do try to treat their symptoms and try to get on top of things to prevent secondary things like infections from happening frequently,” Aufox said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.