Detroit man dies days after being mauled by three dogs, wife says

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man mauled by three dogs has died, his wife said.

Harold Phillips, a father of six, died Friday evening, four days after he was attacked by the dogs as he walked home from a bus stop, Shauntaye Phillips said.

“It’s with deep sadness that I announce Harold’s passing,” she said in a statement released by her attorneys. “It’s painful to think of all the important milestones Harold will miss in our children’s lives, from our son’s first basketball game this weekend to our daughter’s upcoming daddy-daughter dance that he was looking forward to. Our lives will never be the same.”

The three dogs that attacked Phillips have been euthanized, and their owner, Roy Goodman, has been fined $5,000, WWJ-TV reported.

“To the Phillips family, I’m so sorry,” Roy Goodman told WXYZ-TV. “Nothing I can do can make this right. But if there’s anything I can do, I will.”

