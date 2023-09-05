5 cheetah cubs born at Smithsonian’s Front Royal, Va., zoo campus

Eight-year-old Echo gave birth to the litter of three males and two females Sept. 12, less than one year after another female cheetah, Amani, gave birth to two cubs at the Front Royal campus.

Five cheetah cubs have been born at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia. (Courtesy Smithsonian's National Zoo) Courtesy Smithsonian's National Zoo Eight-year-old Echo gave birth to the litter of three males and two females Sept. 12 (Courtesy Smithsonian's National Zoo) Courtesy Smithsonian's National Zoo So far, the zoo said the cubs appear to be strong, active and eating well. (Courtesy Smithsonian's National Zoo) Courtesy Smithsonian's National Zoo You can see the cubs in real time on the zoo’s Cheetah Cub Cam. (Courtesy Smithsonian's National Zoo) Courtesy Smithsonian's National Zoo ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Five cheetah cubs have been born at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia.

Eight-year-old Echo gave birth to the litter of three males and two females Sept. 12, less than one year after another female cheetah, Amani, gave birth to two cubs at the Front Royal campus.

Like a feline-focused episode of “Maury,” the zoo said there are two potential sires, Asante or Flash. Scientists at the zoo will perform genetic testing to figure that out when the cubs are old enough to have their blood collected.

Asante sired the two cubs born last October.

The zoo said staff will leave Echo to bond with her cubs without interference, but staff will perform health checks when the opportunity presents itself. So far, the zoo said the cubs appear to be strong, active and eating well.

To see the cubs, visit the zoo’s Cheetah Cub Cam.

Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute is part of the Cheetah Breeding Center Coalition, which is a group of 10 cheetah breeding centers across the country that aim to create and maintain a sustainable cheetah population. The zoo said the five new cubs are a significant addition to the coalition’s Cheetah Species Survival Plan.

Since 2007, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute has celebrated 81 cheetah births.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.