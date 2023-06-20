Emergency plans for pet owners: what you need to know

June is Pet Preparedness Month, and animal advocates and first responders say it's important to make sure your pet is included in your plans.

Keep your pet's information up to date and ready.(WTOP/Kate Ryan)

Whether it’s an evacuation or a personal emergency, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has a website with a checklist of things to consider, including whether a hotel or shelter will accept pets.

It’s recommended that you have your pet’s leashes and carriers easily accessible, be able to locate your pet’s vaccination records, and make sure they’re microchipped. The information about your pet should be up to date, as well.

The Humane Rescue Alliance recommends having a trusted friend or family member in your list of contacts who is willing and able to care for your pets in the case you are not able to.

Keep a two-week supply of pet food available, along with other needed items, such as treats or toys.

Even if you’ve got someone lined up to care for a pet, the alliance recommends having a backup, just in case.

And because June is the start of so many outdoor and travel adventures for pets, there are other things to keep in mind, such as having your veterinarian’s information in your go-kit.

