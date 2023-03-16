Tips on how to prevent your pet getting ‘dognapped’

Animal advocates say dognapping is on the rise and it’s important that owners know how to best protect their furry friends.

Last year in our area, there were over 10 dognappings. The latest reported case happened in District Heights, Maryland, where a five-year-old Dachshund was taken from its owner’s porch.

The Humane Rescue Alliance reunites numerous animals with their families each year. The alliance says there are ways to keep your pet safe and returned in the event they are kidnapped.

Make sure that your pet is microchipped and that your contact information on file is up-to-date.

Your pet should always wear a collar or an ID tag with your name, phone number, and current address.

Take clear photographs of your pet from various angles and update them regularly. Make note of any distinguishing features that could be helpful in identifying your pet.

Keep photographs of yourself with your pet, as well as veterinary records and adoption or purchase paperwork to prove yourself as the owner.

The alliance also suggests owners be aware, not to leave their pet unattended and keep pets on a leash when outside.

If your pet is kidnapped: