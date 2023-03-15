MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » New footage shows theft…

New footage shows theft of Dachshund from District Heights porch

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtоp.com

March 15, 2023, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Carnelo, the five-year-old female Dachshund stolen from a Districts Heights home on March 6. (Courtesy PGPD)

Police are investigating the theft of a five-year-old female Dachshund named Canelo from a District Heights, Maryland, home earlier this month.

Home surveillance footage, released Wednesday by the Prince George’s County Police Department, shows a woman approaching a porch around 5:35 a.m. on Monday, March 6, in the 6200 block of Foster Street.

Canelo the Dachshund can be heard barking and growling near the door of the home. The roughly minute-long video ends with the suspect leaning over the dog and appearing to reach out to grab her.

In a news release, police said a second suspect is believed to have been involved in the theft, but offered no further details.

WTOP has asked police why the dog was outside alone in the early morning hours, if the owners were home at the time and whether animal control will explore those things.

Anyone with information on Canelo’s whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement at 301-516-5230 with case number 23-0013648. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital journalist and editor in June 2018. He is a reporter and photographer focusing on politics, political activism and international affairs.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up