New footage shows theft of Dachshund from District Heights porch

Police are investigating the theft of a five-year-old female Dachshund named Canelo from a District Heights, Maryland, home earlier this month.

Home surveillance footage, released Wednesday by the Prince George’s County Police Department, shows a woman approaching a porch around 5:35 a.m. on Monday, March 6, in the 6200 block of Foster Street.

Canelo the Dachshund can be heard barking and growling near the door of the home. The roughly minute-long video ends with the suspect leaning over the dog and appearing to reach out to grab her.

In a news release, police said a second suspect is believed to have been involved in the theft, but offered no further details.

WTOP has asked police why the dog was outside alone in the early morning hours, if the owners were home at the time and whether animal control will explore those things.

Anyone with information on Canelo’s whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement at 301-516-5230 with case number 23-0013648. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

