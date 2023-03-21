Growing bald eagle family at Dulles Greenway welcomes triplets as last egg hatches

In a cry for freedom, the third (and final) eaglet at a nest in Leesburg hatched on Sunday morning.

A bald eagle couple at the Dulles Greenway and the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy in Virginia welcomed the third baby to their family during a livestreamed hatching.

Rosa and Martin (the adult female and male bald eagles) live on the wetlands near Leesburg. Back in February, Rosa laid three eggs.

The first hatched on March 14 and the second followed days later on March 17. Eagles typically lay between one and three eggs per year and begin hatching after around 35 days.

Bird watchers can see the budding family on a livestream — where viewers said Rosa was seen feeding the babies Tuesday morning after Martin delivered breakfast.

“We are excited to bring the awe and wonder of these eagles into people’s homes again this year,” said Michael Myers, executive director at the conservancy in a news release after the first hatching.

“Last year, viewers were captivated by Rosa, Martin and their eaglet Orion, and we can’t wait to watch this pair raise their young this year.”

Next up for the eagle parents is caring for the eaglets as they prepare to learn to fly — which is typically when they’re 10 to 12 weeks old, according to the conservancy.

The livestream of the eagle family can be found on the Dulles Greenway’s website and bird watchers can use a moderated chat every Monday 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Thursday 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. to comment or ask questions.

Teachers who want to request a virtual classroom can email thoffman@dullesgreenway.com.