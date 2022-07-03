FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » Animals & Pets » Shark attacks Long Island…

Shark attacks Long Island lifeguard during training exercise

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 3:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Suffolk County officials closed a Long Island beach to swimming Sunday after what they described as an unprecedented shark attack that injured a lifeguard.

The lifeguard had been playing the role of a victim during a training exercise when the shark bit him in the chest and hand, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone told an afternoon news conference.

The attack happened about 10:15 a.m. at Smith Point Beach. The lifeguard was receiving stitches and in “very good spirits,” Bellone said.

“If you’re going to have an encounter with a shark this is probably the best scenario you could have,” Bellone said, adding the lifeguard received immediate treatment from other officials already engaged in the training. “We have never had an incident like this occur. Hopefully we never will again.”

Bellone said there was an additional shark sighting following the attack, though it was not clear whether it was the same shark.

The beach was closed to swimming the rest of the day but expected to reopen Monday with officials monitoring the water for sharks.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Lifestyle News | National News

Federal groups, unions back paid leave for feds seeking abortion services

Aside from G, all TSP funds drop for June

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: AWS’ Nick Miller on digital acquisition approaches required to achieve 4 zero trust principles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up