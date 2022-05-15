RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Animals & Pets » Eagles exposed to chronic…

Eagles exposed to chronic lead poisoning at a concerning rate

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

May 15, 2022, 8:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Eagles are being exposed to lead poisoning at an alarming rate, according to a study released earlier this year.

Jeff Cooper is a Wildlife Biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources; he’s been coordinating the eagle project for the state over the last 20 years.

During that time, he’s looked into lead exposure in bald and golden eagles, and a few other raptor species.

A recent study he helped work on, published in February in the journal Science, began exploring the issue nationwide.

“The most surprising part was I didn’t think the extent of chronic lead exposure was as great as it is,” he said.

He said roughly half the bald and golden eagle population across the country is exposed after eating the remains left behind during hunting season. The affects on the raptors are serious and can sometimes be deadly.

“It can have a surprise effect on their behavior and reaction time,” says Cooper.

The focus is now on educating people about how to minimize lead exposure by using copper ammunition. Another option is to clean up or bury remains.

Fortunately, Cooper said there’s no threat to their population, but that doesn’t mean change isn’t necessary.

“Utilization of the non-lead ammunition will greatly and certainly minimize lead toxicosis,” Cooper added.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

EPA delays plans to close Houston lab, relocate employees to 2027

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up