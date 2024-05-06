Freshpet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $18.6 million. The…

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $18.6 million.

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food posted revenue of $223.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $216.4 million.

