CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » Animals & Pets » 56 cats removed from…

56 cats removed from Delaware home, neglect charges filed

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 1:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — Two Delaware women have been arrested on animal cruelty charges after authorities found 56 cats living in an unkempt home.

Animal-control officers visited a home in Middletown Tuesday after receiving a complaint. They found 56 cats living in what they described as deplorable conditions. One cat was in poor health and had to be euthanized. Another cat was found dead in the home.

The state’s Office of Animal Welfare said the cats were transferred to the Brandywine Valley SPCA for care and treatment. The home was condemned. The cats are being made available for adoption once they are evaluated and receive necessary medical care.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Latest News | Lifestyle News

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up