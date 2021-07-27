2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
Home » Animals & Pets » Black-footed ferret kits at…

Black-footed ferret kits at National Zoo get names

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

July 27, 2021, 11:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Three black-footed ferrets in the hands of a keeper
From left to right: The Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute’s black-footed ferret kits Aster (female), Aspen (male) and Swifty (male) received their names July 27 following a public vote. (Courtesy Victoria Lake, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute)

After the public chimed in, the three black-footed ferret kits at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia, have finally received their names.

More than 6,700 votes later, the Smithsonian announced the names of the kits — one female and two males — in a statement on Tuesday.

The female kit received the name Aster, in honor of a purple flower, native to the American Prairie. She was named through a public vote on the zoo’s website.

Her brother, named Swifty in honor of the swift fox, was voted on by Smithsonian National Zoo members in an e-newsletter poll.

The second male kit is named Aspen, short for “quaking aspen,” another American prairie plant. His name was voted on by players of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s mobile game, Zoo Guardians.

SCBI carnivore keepers chose three potential names for each of the kits, each reflecting the black-footed ferrets’ significance as a North American species. The voting took place July 20 through July 25.

The kits were born on May 19 to 3-year-old mother Potpie and 1-year-old father Daly.

Next month, the kits will separate from their mother and undergo tests to see if they should stay in Front Royal, move to a different breeding facility or be prepared to be released into the wild.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

VA mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

7 highlights from OPM's new telework guidance

USPS lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees amid workforce changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up