Katharine, a massive great white shark, reappears off Va. coast

BUXTON, N.C. — A massive great white shark who often swims off of North Carolina’s coast has kept an active satellite tag longer than any other of her kind. The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that scientists tagged the now-famous shark seven years ago off Cape Cod.

The shark, named Katharine, was recently spotted swimming hundreds of miles off the coast of Virginia on Monday.

It was the first evidence of her whereabouts in about a year and a half. Katharine is 14 feet, 2 inches long and weighs 2,300 pounds. She has spent a large part of her life off the Outer Banks.

