Why Halloween’s not such a treat for your dog

Candy, costumes and carousing: Halloween may bring lots of fun for humans, but it's another story for pooches.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Dr. Katy Nelson, a veterinarian, chats with WTOP's Debbie Feinstein and Mark Lewis

Candy, costumes and carousing. Halloween may bring lots of fun for humans, but it’s another story for pooches.

“If you wanted to describe anxiety for a dog, you basically could just say ‘Halloween.’ The only thing we’re lacking really for Halloween is fireworks,” veterinarian Dr. Katy Nelson told WTOP.

The constant knocking or doorbell ringing from trick-or-treaters can still affect even the most social of dogs, Nelson said. To ease your dog’s anxiety, plan on having a “zen room,” where your dog can have a space to itself. Fill it with comforting things, such as a soft bed or a new toy.

That’s a better use of time for your dog, Nelson said, so that you can focus on the costumed kiddos instead of worrying about whether your dog will escape or possibly bite someone.

White noise machines may also help drown out the sounds from the front door. Or, if you’re keeping your dog in the bathroom, turn on the vent or leave some water dripping in the sink.

But, what if you’re heading out into the neighborhood? “If you’re planning to take your pet out and about with you, make sure that they’re directly next to your side,” Nelson said.

Don’t have them on extender leashes, and make sure their Halloween costume is safe, she added.

And be careful with the candy haul.

“It’s not just October 31st that the candy is there. Kids make their stash, and they hide it somewhere in their house, or in their room. So this could literally last for months,” Nelson said.

Make sure your kids are stashing the candy somewhere your pet can’t get to it.

And while most people know that chocolate is a big no-no for dogs, Nelson said that even the “healthier” candies, the sugar-free ones, can still cause issues because of the presence of xylitol. Candy wrappers can also pose a hazard to pets.

What happens if your dog swallows a fun-sized bar? Call poison control, and get your pet to the veterinarian immediately, Nelson said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.