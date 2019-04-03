30 best zoos in the US

See which domestic wildlife havens offer safe habitats for critters and fun experiences for visitors.

With about 470 zoological facilities licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, America offers a wide range of animal-focused attractions for you to choose from. Though the notion of keeping animals in captivity for the benefit of human spectators is controversial, many U.S. zoos are accredited by independent organizations and have shown a commitment to animal conservation. So, whether you want to pet wallabies, feed giraffes from a safari vehicle or help rehabilitate polar bears, you’ll find plenty of ways to interact with animals at these 30 must-visit zoos.