Hatch watch: An eaglet has landed in Charles County

The proud parents are Chandler and Hope, and they make their nest in the Port Tobacco River Park.
The eaglet came right on its due date of March 10. It usually take about 35 days for an eagle egg to hatch, and the other two eggs could hatch March 11 and March 13.
You can view the nest’s webcam, which was launched last year and is the first livestreaming eagle cam in Maryland, as long as there’s enough light to see it (The camera does not have night vision). Fortunately, it’s Daylight Saving Time so there’s more light these days. Yay!
The Maryland eagles’ little one is happy news after intense will-they-or-won’t-they-get-back-together speculation from their D.C. bald eagle counterparts Justice and Liberty.