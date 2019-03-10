Hatch watch: An eaglet has landed in Charles County

The proud parents are Chandler and Hope, and they make their nets in the Port Tobacco River Park.

One of three bald eagle eggs has hatched in Charles County, Maryland.

Eggs-pecting eagle watchers, such as WTOP’s Michelle Basch, captured the eaglet emerging from its shell on Sunday.

The proud parents are Chandler and Hope, and they make their nest in the Port Tobacco River Park.

The eaglet came right on its due date of March 10. It usually take about 35 days for an eagle egg to hatch, and the other two eggs could hatch March 11 and March 13.

You can view the nest’s webcam, which was launched last year and is the first livestreaming eagle cam in Maryland, as long as there’s enough light to see it (The camera does not have night vision). Fortunately, it’s Daylight Saving Time so there’s more light these days. Yay!

The Maryland eagles’ little one is happy news after intense will-they-or-won’t-they-get-back-together speculation from their D.C. bald eagle counterparts Justice and Liberty.

Here’s a recap of the drama: Justice and Liberty had two eggs. Then, Justice flew the coop and was missing for weeks. A new male eagle Aaron Burrd entered the picture. Then another male eagle M2 also showed up. Liberty took up with Aaron Burrd. Then Liberty abandoned the two eggs. Then Justice came back. Then a raccoon ate the eggs. But the eggs were probably not going to hatch anyway.

Here’s hoping that the bald eagles of Charles County have less drama. Oh, who are we kidding, we live for the drama!

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.