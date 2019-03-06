A crafty, striped bandit raided the eagles' happy home high above the D.C. police academy in Southwest — but don't rush to vilify the little fella.

Previously, on the Eagle Cam: D.C.’s most-scandalous lovebirds reunited after Justice flew the coop and Liberty cavorted with the skeezy Aaron Burrd and M2.

But the drama never stops with these two.

On Tuesday, a crafty, striped bandit raided their happy home high above the D.C. police academy in Southwest D.C. — while Liberty and Justice were, one assumes, out scavenging for insulation.

Let’s go to the Eagle Cam Log for more.

EAGLE CAM LOG — TUESDAY, 8:50 P.M.

Raccoon enters nest, digs up and cracks both eggs, seems to eat from them. Left shells in nest at 9:05 p.m.

Liberty laid those eggs last month. They were later rendered nonviable when Liberty left the nest to play the field. So one shouldn’t rush to vilify the little fella. He was just partaking in an early nocturnal breakfast.

Also in the raccoon’s defense, that free meal might have been retribution for something that happened hours earlier to a colleague. …

EAGLE CAM LOG — TUESDAY, 1:26 P.M.

Justice in with roadkill (raccoon?), calls for Liberty

It’s a wild kingdom out there, people. See footage of the deed below.

