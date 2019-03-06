Raccoon enters nest, digs up and cracks both eggs, seems to eat from them. Left shells in nest at 9:05 p.m.
Liberty laid those eggs last month. They were later rendered nonviable when Liberty left the nest to play the field. So one shouldn’t rush to vilify the little fella. He was just partaking in an early nocturnal breakfast.
Also in the raccoon’s defense, that free meal might have been retribution for something that happened hours earlier to a colleague. …
EAGLE CAM LOG — TUESDAY, 1:26 P.M.
Justice in with roadkill (raccoon?), calls for Liberty
It’s a wild kingdom out there, people. See footage of the deed below.
