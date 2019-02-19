Va. zoo welcomes baby camel

The Metro Richmond Zoo in Mosely, Virginia, welcomed the arrival of a baby dromedary camel Feb. 7 — and they're asking fans to help name the young girl.

WASHINGTON — For this fuzzy little lady, every day is hump day.

The Metro Richmond Zoo in Mosely, Virginia, welcomed the arrival of a baby dromedary camel Feb. 7.

The zoo says she’s currently bonding with her mom and the herd, so she’s got plenty of company.

What she doesn’t have is a name. So in a Facebook post, the zoo asked fans and animal lovers to come up with some ideas.

Among the top names suggested: Alexandra Camelton, Wendy, Valentine and, of course, Wednesday (get it?).

Dromedary camels, also called Arabian camels, are distinctive for the single hump on their back.

