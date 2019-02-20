While the D.C. area was contending with a winter storm Wednesday, the National Zoo's giant pandas were having too much fun in the snow. Watch the video.

WASHINGTON — Bei Bei and Mei Xiang, please sit down. This is an intervention.

While you’ve been gettin’ your snow on, munchin’ on bamboo and actin’ a fool all day at D.C.’s National Zoo, the rest of us have been either 1) sloshing through this sloppy weather or 2) telecommuting in a food-free house.

In other words, you’re both having too much fun right now, and it’s making us gainfully employed bipeds grumpy. Try to look cold and miserable or something — even though that woolly panda fur is keeping you dry and warm.

You thought we didn’t notice you living it up like this? You literally live in a zoo, run by nice folks who shot a video of your high jinks Wednesday.

Take a look at yourselves in the video below — and apologize to the rest of us who really got the business end of this winter storm.

You never sat down, by the way. Get out of that tree.

And, for the thousandth time, stop being so goofy! You’ve got company coming on Saturday. The zoo and the Chinese embassy are hosting a housewarming party 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate a new visitor exhibit inside the panda house.

So please try and behave yourselves for once, you goofballs.

