Home » Animals & Pets » Panda, brrr!! Bei Bei…

Panda, brrr!! Bei Bei goes all out in the snow at National Zoo

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim November 15, 2018 11:13 pm 11/15/2018 11:13pm
82 Shares

WASHINGTON — Just know that while you may have cursed at this week’s early taste of winter weather, Bei Bei was having the time of his life rolling around and basking in the snowfall.

The 3-year-old giant panda who lives at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo was seen tumbling down a slight hill — somehow in slow-motion — to maximize his snow coverage in a video released Thursday by the zoo. He was climbing trees to get the freshest snowflakes, frolicking on some snow-dusted rocks and was just all around one-with-the-snow.

So, the next time you’re grumbling about a slushy commute or freezing temperatures, just remember that Bei Bei is absolutely stoked he’s having a snow day.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Animals & Pets Bei Bei Living News Local News national zoo smithsonian video Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500