Panda, brrr!! Bei Bei goes all out in the snow at National Zoo

The next time you're grumbling about a slushy commute or freezing temperatures, just remember that Bei Bei is absolutely stoked he's having a snow day. See video of the giant panda rolling around in the snow.

WASHINGTON — Just know that while you may have cursed at this week’s early taste of winter weather, Bei Bei was having the time of his life rolling around and basking in the snowfall.

The 3-year-old giant panda who lives at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo was seen tumbling down a slight hill — somehow in slow-motion — to maximize his snow coverage in a video released Thursday by the zoo. He was climbing trees to get the freshest snowflakes, frolicking on some snow-dusted rocks and was just all around one-with-the-snow.

