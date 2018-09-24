202
Home » Animals & Pets » PHOTOS: DC athletes pose…

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends for Humane Rescue Alliance

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim September 24, 2018 6:07 pm 09/24/2018 06:07pm
10 Shares

WASHINGTON — D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates.

Dogs, Cats, Sports,” released Monday, includes photos of local athletes and sports media personalities with their pets and, sometimes, animals that can be adopted from the Humane Rescue Alliance.

“The intersection between our love of sports and the joy of pet ownership is a wonderful place, evident in the photographs contained in this book,” said the Washington Nationals’ Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica, in the book’s forward.

All proceeds from the book will go to the Humane Rescue Alliance. Find the book here.

Check out some of the photos from the book below, featuring the Scherzers, the Wizards’ Bradley Beal and John Wall, the Capitals’ John Carlson and the Mystics’ Natasha Cloud.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
animal photos Animals & Pets Humane Rescue Alliance Life & Style Living News Local News MLB News NBA News NFL News Other Sports News Photo Galleries Sports Teta Alim Washington Capitals washington capitals Washington Mystics washington mystics Washington Nationals washington nationals Washington Redskins washington redskins Washington Wizards washington wizards Washington, DC Sports WNBA

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Sept. 30
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US