4 wounded in Alexandria shooting, 1 of them faces multiple charges

One of the four people wounded in an Alexandria, Virginia, shooting early Monday, faces multiple charges including malicious wounding, police said.

The shooting happened during the predawn hours in front of an apartment complex in the 3800 Block of Florence Drive, near West Glebe Road, according to Alexandria Police.

Three men and one woman were shot.

Officers responded to the scene just before 4 a.m. According to the preliminary findings of their investigation, the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving a woman in Woodbridge. Police said a firearm and 30 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Shortly after two wounded men were transported to a hospital for treatment, police said officers learned a man and a woman arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds from the same incident.

Police said all four adults, remain hospitalized in “stable” condition.

One of the four, a Falls Church man whose name is pending release, has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 703-746-4444.

A map of the area where shooting happened is below.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated, with additional details throughout.

