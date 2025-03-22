Former US attorney for Eastern District of Virginia found dead at 43

Jessica Aber, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia has died. She was 43.

Jessica Aber, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was found dead on Saturday. She was 43.

A statement from Alexandria Police said Aber was confirmed dead after officers responded to the 900 block of Beverly Drive in Alexandria, Virginia at approximately 9:18 a.m.

Officers were initially called to the scene in response to an unresponsive woman.

A cause of death has not yet been released by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia. An investigation is underway.

Local leaders are remembering her work as a public servant.

Erik Siebert, who serves as the current U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, remembered Aber as an “unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor.”

“She is simply irreplaceable as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world,” he said in a statement. “Jess was a proud Virginian from high school through college and throughout her career.”

Aber was nominated to serve as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia during former President Joe Biden’s term in office. She had been unanimously confirmed to serve in the posting.

During her time in that role, Aber led a staff of 300 prosecutors, civil litigators and support personnel across the state. Aber resigned from the position in January, when President Donald Trump came into office.

WTOP’s Gaby Arancibia contributed to this report.

