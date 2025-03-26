Alexandria police say no foul play suspected in death of former federal prosecutor

The Alexandria Police Department said there was no foul play involved in the death of former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Jessica Aber.

Detectives with the Alexandria Police Department said there was no foul play involved in the death of former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Jessica Aber.

Aber was found dead inside of her Beverly Drive home early Saturday morning. She was 43.

In a statement, the police department said as it continued its investigation, they discovered “no evidence suggesting that her death was caused by anything other than natural causes.”

After her passing, she was remembered by Virginia leaders for her work as a public servant.

Erik Siebert, the current U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, remembered Aber as “unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor.”

“She is simply irreplaceable as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world,” he said in a statement. “Jess was a proud Virginian from high school through college and throughout her career.”

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine called Aber “an exceptional public servant who dedicated her life to serving her fellow Virginians. She will be deeply missed.”

Aber served as the top prosecutor for the Eastern District of Virginia for over three years after being appointed by former President Joe Biden in 2021. During her time in the role, Aber led a staff of 300 prosecutors, civil litigators and support personnel across the state. The Justice Department said she worked on “a variety of financial fraud, public corruption, violent crime, and child exploitation cases.”

She announced her resignation on Jan. 20, the same day as President Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

The investigation into her death will remain open, according to police, until the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner returns a final ruling.

