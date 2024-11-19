Alexandria looks to expand car-free portions on King Street in Old Town

Another block of Old Town Alexandria’s popular King Street will soon be without cars, as the Northern Virginia city expands its pedestrian-only portions of the road to two blocks from the water.

The city already reserves the 100 block of the street for those on foot or on bikes, but a pilot program approved by the city council will move the closed off portion an additional block.

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said the city received a lot of positive feedback on the closing of the 100 block during the pandemic and making that permanent. He said there has been interest in moving that zone one block further.

“I think the hope is that we’ll have, really, an extended pedestrian zone from the 200 block to the 100 block, and then down to the unit block of King (Street), all the way down to the water,” Wilson said.

For some people walking in the area, the news of the closure of another block is welcomed.

“We’ve been waiting for this,” said Shell Peterson, who lives in Old Town.

She said she believes the move will make all those who visit the restaurants and stores safer because it adds more space between them and vehicles.

“The way the cars fly by, we need it,” Peterson said.

Dane Hurley uses the closed portion of King Street to take his infant out for a stroll, and he said more car-free space is something he’d like to see, too.

“I think they could take it farther. Do it all the way up the street,” Hurley said.

The 200 block of King Street is home to a couple of restaurants, but there are many more stores and residential units. However, not all of the business owners on the 200 block are for the plan.

Michele Marceau, owner of Principle Gallery, said while she supported the plan on the 100 block, she has concerns about the 200 block.

“My fear with the 200 block is that the restaurant density is just not enough, and it will be very sporadic with the businesses that will be participating in the outdoor opportunity,” Marceau said.

With the first pedestrian-only block, bollards were put in place to keep cars out, but those can be removed for emergency vehicles to get through. Marceau said she’s seen situations where emergency responses have been slowed.

“When they first did the 100 block, they had extreme difficulty and delays in getting the bollards out in order to get the ladder truck down to respond to a fire,” Marceau said.

She also said the closure will make it more difficult for residents to get to and from their homes, especially those with mobility issues.

The pilot will last through the holiday season, beginning on Nov. 22 and lasting through Jan. 6. Mayor Wilson said he hopes that will give the city time to work out any possible kinks with the plan.

“I think the goal would be to come back in the new year, right before the spring and implement a more extended pilot during the time where, certainly, outdoor dining is at its peak in the spring and summer,” Wilson said. “(We’ve) certainly had some very, very positive feedback from residents on this idea.”

