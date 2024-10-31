Attempted abduction near popular Alexandria dog park raises concern

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, hope the public can help in their investigation into an attempted abduction Tuesday evening near the popular Holmes Run Dog Park, located in Tarleton Park.

The Alexandria Police Department says around 6 p.m., a woman reported being grabbed from behind and pulled toward a wooded area. She was able to fight the man off and escape without injury as the man fled.

The woman described the attempted abductor as a white male, with brown hair, a blue sweatshirt and camouflage shorts. Shortly after the attack, a helicopter and police dogs investigated the area.

Detectives of the department’s criminal investigations division canvassed the area Wednesday, speaking with business and warehouse owners along Wheeler Avenue and South Gordon Street.

Police established an online portal to collect evidence from the public, including any photos or video taken in the area on Tuesday in the late afternoon and evening. Police say the potential evidence can be submitted through the portal link or by scanning a QR code distributed on social media.

