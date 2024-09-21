Arborist dead after being electrocuted working in Alexandria

An arborist is dead after being electrocuted while trimming a tree in Alexandria, Virginia, Saturday morning.

Alexandria fire and police responded shortly after 10 a.m. to the unit block of West Mount Ida Avenue in the Del Ray neighborhood.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the arborist unresponsive.

An initial investigation found a branch contacted a live power line while the worker was trimming the tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The worker was not identified.

Dominion Power responded to take care of any electrical hazards.

A map of where the electrocution happened is below.

