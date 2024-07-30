Think your pics are good? Alexandria is rolling out a ‘photo challenge’

The city of Alexandria is rolling out a photo challenge and is asking people to submit their best pics throughout the community.

With a smartphone, everyone is an amateur photographer, and people are being put to the test in Alexandria, Virginia.

“We want to see the city through their eyes,” said Alexandria spokeswoman Katie Bishop. “We have a lot of historical landmarks throughout the city, so we want to encourage people to take pictures at our various historical landmarks.”

Bishop also suggested taking photos of public gatherings or fun events.

“We’re right on the water, so we want to encourage people to submit pictures of our natural beauty throughout the city,” said Bishop.

Those who participate can submit up to five photos. The submission form asks for a first and last name, email address and Instagram handle.

Winners will get a gift bag filled with prizes, and their pictures will be featured on the City of Alexandria’s social media accounts.

“We will also be displaying them at some of our city facilities,” she said.

Bishop said she anticipates 10 winners being selected.

The photo contest is part of a broader celebration marking the city’s 275th anniversary, which included a symphony concert and a fireworks show on July 13 at Oronoco Bay Park.

More events are being planned through the end of the year.

“We have been recognizing what makes Alexandria a great place to live and a great place to visit,” said Bishop. “We want to recognize the past two centuries of progress that we’ve made, and we also want to amplify the shared experiences of our community.”

The contest will accept submissions until November.

