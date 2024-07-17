Alexandria music school raises over $28K while owner and teacher battles cancer

Funds are being raised to pay the Del Ray School of Music's rent and expenses while the school's owner and head music instructor Steve Attix is being treated for bladder cancer.

In the heart of Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood is a music school that has taught generations of kids the challenge of mastering a skill. Now, the Del Ray School of Music is fighting to survive.

“We need a little bit of help. … We’d like to raise enough funds to get the school through over these couple of months,” said Attix, who was diagnosed in April with stage 3 muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

He’ll begin chemotherapy treatment next week and faces surgery in the fall.

“What this means for us, because we’re small business owners, is our expenses are really, really hard to meet when he’s going to miss a lot of work, because chemotherapy will wear him out,” said Attix’s wife, Mary Ellen.

A GoFundMe page created to help Attix and the music school has already raised over half its $50,000 goal.

Attix is a multi-instrumentalist, and he says he’s played music all his life.

“I started studying piano as a small child when I was 5 years old. So I played instruments all my life. Through high school, I played the French horn and the guitar. … I teach just about everything,” said Attix. ” … I play the violin, viola, cello, guitar, piano, drum kit, I sing.”

Mary Ellen said her husband is widely recognized in their community as a music educator.

“To me, Steve is Del Ray School of Music. … He has taught so many kids, it’s unbelievable. You ask any of our neighbors, and they at least know one kid that Steve has taught. Or ask any adult, and you’ll find that he has either taught them, or taught a friend of theirs or a friend of theirs’ child,” said Mary Ellen.

Besides the GoFundMe page, a fundraising concert for the school is scheduled on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Pat Miller Square in Del Ray. The event, called “Rock for Steve,” will feature local performers.

“It does mean a tremendous amount to us. We’re eternally grateful to all those who have stepped up with support. … It means a lot to us,” said Attix.

