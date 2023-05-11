Alexandria neighborhood makes Virginia group’s list of ‘most endangered historic places’

A popular neighborhood in Northern Virginia has made a list of endangered spots across the state.

Alexandria’s Town of Potomac Historic District has made Preservation Virginia’s newly released “Most Endangered Historic Places List.”

The Town of Potomac Historic District, which includes the popular Del Ray neighborhood, is losing historic, mid-sized houses as newer residents and developers build outsized and out-of-character ones, according to the historic preservation group.

Preservation Virginia’s solution to preserving the area’s historic charm: setting up a local overlay district with guidelines and review by an architectural review board, “such as in Old Town Alexandria and the Parker-Gray Historic District.”

Preservation Virginia’s 2023 list of “Most Endangered Historic Places,” includes eight other “individual locations and two thematic listings from across the Commonwealth.” They are: